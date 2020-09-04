‘2020 mood’: Girl hailed as ‘icon’ for hilarious refusal to dance at first ever recital

Video

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WFLA) — A girl’s refusal to participate in her first ever dance recital made for a hilarious social media video that many are calling ‘iconic.’

The girl’s mother, TikTok user ‘@cosbyt8,’ says her daughter “LOVES” dancing and performing, but gets shy when it comes to crowds and strangers.

“We semi-expected this to happen, but not to this magnitude!” the mother told WFLA.com. “She truly did just stand there and stare directly at me for six minutes.”

She said her daughter finally danced during the finale from the back row.

While the girl had her reasons for not participating, it’s more fun to pretend she was doing it in light of 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss