Una cámara captura a un hombre mirando a una casa por la noche durante varios meses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and, with summer approaching and more people heading to the beach, skin cancer experts at Moffitt Cancer Cancer are sharing tips on how to stay protected.

Experts say melanoma is basically one of the deadliest skin cancers, and cases have been increasing more than any other potentially preventable cancer. The main risk factors to melanoma are extensive sun exposure and the use of tanning devices that emit UV rays.