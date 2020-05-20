SeaWorld testing roller coasters while riders wear masks

1  of  2
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – SeaWorld is trying to determine whether guests will be able to ride roller coasters without face covering falling off whenever the park reopens.

The park put one of its roller coasters through a series of test runs on Tuesday and one person who saw it said nobody’s face covering fell off.

“SeaWorld’s team of experts is currently making necessary preparations to reopen and operate our parks as soon as safely possible including the testing of rides, new sanitation protocols and a number of other enhanced health and safety related measures,” the company said in a statement.

No reopening date for the park has been announced.

