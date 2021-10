Adolescente “cubierto de sangre” confiesa haber matado a sus padres

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In a notice dated Oct. 6, the Florida Department of Health informed the Leon County Government that the county would face a $3.57 million fine as a result of its vaccine requirements for current and former county employees.

The notice by DOH said the fines were coming as a result of violations of the state's recently passed vaccine passport ban, SB 2006, and that the total fine of $3,570,000 was being leveled for 714 counts of violating Florida Statute 768.38.