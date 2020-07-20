‘You’re lying to the public!’: Another DeSantis press conference interrupted by protesters

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Another press conference by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was interrupted by protesters Monday.

DeSantis was in Orlando speaking at the OneBlood headquarters about the importance of blood donations when he was interrupted by shouting demonstrators.

The protesters emerged from behind the press just a few moments into the news conference. They began shouting, “Shame on you,” and “You’re lying to the public.”

The group of about five demonstrators were removed from the room, and DeSantis chuckled before responding, “And we will not be defunding the police.”

The protesters continued making noise throughout the news conference by banging on windows and yelling from outside.

Last week, a single protester interrupted the governor’s press conference in Miami, shouting at DeSantis saying, “You are doing nothing!,” and “You are deceiving the public.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: