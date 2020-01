TAMPA (WFLA) – Leigh Spann spoke with 2020 Gasparilla Grand marshall Dave Bautista.

Bautista is a six-time WWE World Champion and has starred as “Drax the Destroyer” in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as played in “Spectre” and “Stuber.” He will also be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36, which takes place at Raymond James Stadium.

“I have heard a lot about Gasparilla but never expected the magnitude of the event,” Bautista said.