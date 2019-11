POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of a 10-year-old boy who was air lifted to the hospital with serious injuries after falling approximately 20 feet from a zip line attraction in Lakeland.

According to Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing the child, the boy was injured Sept. 1 while riding the "Sky Rider" zip line at Urban Air Adventure Park on US Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.