TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the moment an SUV was nearly hit by a rockslide while leaving Yellowstone National Park.

The park said heavy rainfall has led to rockslides, mudslides, damaged roads and power outages.

All five entrances to the park have been closed.

Video captured by Twitter user Anne Leppold shows rocks rolling down a mountain toward an SUV, almost hitting it.

She said the people in the vehicle seemed okay.