WATCH: World’s deepest pool comes with underwater ‘sunken city’

Top Videos

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News Channel) — Divers in Dubai can explore an underwater “sunken city” in the world’s deepest pool, which reaches depths of 200 feet, at a facility called Deep Dive Dubai.

Handout footage shows divers swimming around an underwater arcade, library and apartment.

The facility says it was confirmed as the world’s deepest pool by Guinness World Records and can hold the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

It opened last week and is currently operating on an invitation-only basis, with public bookings set to begin at the end of July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss