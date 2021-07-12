WATCH: World’s deepest pool comes with underwater ‘sunken city’

(NBC News Channel) — Divers in Dubai can explore an underwater “sunken city” in the world’s deepest pool, which reaches depths of 200 feet, at a facility called Deep Dive Dubai.

Handout footage shows divers swimming around an underwater arcade, library and apartment.

The facility says it was confirmed as the world’s deepest pool by Guinness World Records and can hold the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

It opened last week and is currently operating on an invitation-only basis, with public bookings set to begin at the end of July.