WATCH: Window-washing superheroes bring smiles to patients at children’s hospital

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC News Channel) — Watching a window washer clean the windows outside your hospital room could be a pick-me-up for any sick child. But when that window washer is dangling high above the ground, dressed as a superhero—it’s even better.

On Wednesday morning, seven individuals, dressed as superheroes and dastardly villains scaled the outside of the Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, stopping at the windows outside each room to interact with the children. There was Spiderman, Thor, The Green Lantern, Batman, Captain America, and two villains.

The window-washing superheroes were a big hit with young patients when they first scaled the children’s hospital in 2019. But the superheroes were not able to visit the children inside the hospital this year, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

