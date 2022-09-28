TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the scary moment a tree came crashing down onto a home in Valrico on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the area.

Bob P. was recording video of the severe weather when the strong winds toppled a tree onto his house and lanai.

Family members could be heard screaming and seen running inside to safety as the tree landed just feet away. No one was harmed.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm, and although it weakened to a Category 3 storm, it has continued to bring strong winds and catastrophic flooding and storm surge to the state.

Tampa Bay remains under a hurricane warning Wednesday evening.