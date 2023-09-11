TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The streets of a small town in Portugal were flushed with red wine after two storage containers filled with about 2.2 million liters of wine burst at a local distillery Sunday.

A video from Instagram user @pitstore223 shows the wine flowing down a main road in Levira, Portugal.

According to delish.com, roads were inaccessible to the town’s 2,500 residents due to the incident. Local authorities worked to “divert the wine and prevent it from contaminating the nearby Certima River.” No injuries were reported as a result.

The distillery, Destilaria Levira, issued a statement Sunday apologizing for the incident, vowing to cover the damages and cleanup costs.

“Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general in Levira and in particular to his home,” Destilaria Levira posted on Facebook.

“The causes of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities. We take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair, with crews available to do it immediately. We’re committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible.”

While the video above shows a slight stream, other videos posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the streets flooded with wine. Click here to see a different video.