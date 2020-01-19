Watch: SpaceX intentionally blows up rocket in safety test

Top Videos

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX has completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in as little as two months.

The company founded and led by Elon Musk mimicked an emergency launch escape Sunday in the skies above Cape Canaveral.

A Falcon rocket blasted off as normal, but just over a minute into flight, the Dragon capsule catapulted off the top with a pair of mannequins aboard.

The Falcon engines deliberately shut down, and the booster tumbled out of control and crashed into the Atlantic.

The capsule, meanwhile, parachuted into the ocean. The flight lasted about nine minutes.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss