WATCH: Sinkhole swallows 2 pedestrians in China, both survive

Two pedestrians were swallowed by a sinkhole after a sidewalk suddenly collapsed in central China this week.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when the two pedestrians were walking on the pavement next to a main road before dropping into a deep pit as the sidewalk caved in.

State media reported that both survived the accident.

It said they were rescued by local firefighters and sent to the hospital.

According to state media, the accident is likely to be caused by recent torrential rains, which have battered China for weeks.

