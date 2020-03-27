WATCH: Reporter has hilarious reaction to seeing herd of bison

(KTVM/CNN) – A Montana news reporter is going viral for his hilarious reaction to some approaching bison.

KTVM reporter Deion Broxton was getting ready for a live report from Yellowstone National Park when the animals got too close for comfort.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he said.

Broxton paused for a moment, then made the executive decision to bail.

“Oh no, I ain’t messing with you,” he said as he walked out of the shot. “Oh no. Oh no, I’m not messing with you.”

Then he took his camera, which was still recording, and threw it in the trunk of his car.

Now, before you say “Duh, it’s Yellowstone, of course, there are bison!” you should know the animals are known to charge people, even when not provoked.

Bison attacks are not common, but Yellowstone officials say they see one or two each year.

