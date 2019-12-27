WATCH: Dolphins, manatees put on Christmas show near St. Pete Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pod of dolphins put on a show for the camera near St. Pete Beach on Christmas Day.

Michael McCarthy of the See Through Canoe company was spending his Christmas morning on the water and captured video of the dolphins.

“The dolphins were doing some good jumps,” said McCarthy.

He also shot drone video of what looks like hundreds of manatees in the water.

“I’ve noticed that for the last five years in a row the manatees have arrived at their winter hangouts seven to ten days later each year,” McCarthy said.

