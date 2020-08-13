WATCH: Officer saves save man in wheelchair from oncoming train

(NBC News Channel)—An incredible video shows a California police officer rushing to the rescue of a man in a wheelchair who was struck on railroad tracks as an oncoming train approached.
The man’s wheelchair became stuck on the tracks before the arms of the railroad crossing came down. It’s unclear how long he was stuck.
Fortunately, Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling the area and saw the railroad crossing arms come down.
She quickly got out of her car, ran to the man and dragged him to safety.
Unfortunately, one of his legs was clipped by the train. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
