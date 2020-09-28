WATCH: Northern lights wow locals and tourists in Finland

(NBC News Channel)—Locals and tourists in Finland were treated to a magnificent display of colorful northern lights in the Arctic sky over the weekend.

The northern lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, started their dance around 10 p.m. Saturday to the delight of local photographers and a few tourists visiting Northern Finland.

The Auroras kept showing for several hours, and while it looked like the show was coming to an end around 2 p.m., the Auroras came back even stronger, lighting up the sky without interruption over 30 minutes in a myriad of colorfs from flourescent greeens and white to pink and purple.

The end of September is usually a good time for spotting northern lights, a result of electrically charged particles from the Sun entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

