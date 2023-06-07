LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFLA) – A military father pulled off the sweetest and most emotional surprise after he traveled more than 30 hours to greet his daughter at her graduation ceremony last month.

On May 13, Pamela Hernandez walked across the stage at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas to accept her Master’s degree. The graduation ceremony seemed normal, but what Hernandez didn’t know is once she reached the end of the stage, she would be greeted by one of her biggest supporters – her father.

“Everybody, we have a very special surprise,” the ceremony speaker announced. “Pamela is being greeted by her father, a U.S. Navy Petty Office Second-Class, who came to see his daughter graduate.”

As the speaker announced Hernandez’s father was in attendance, he made his way past graduates on stage until he reached his daughter.

U.S. Navy Petty Office Second-Class Douglas Hernandez and his daughter embraced each other as the tears began to flow. Douglas Hernandez had traveled over 30 hours from overseas to witness that special moment, a moment the two will never forget.

According to KTNV, Hernandez had been deployed in the Middle East since July.