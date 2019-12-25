WATCH: Man dressed as the Grinch throws cash at last-minute Christmas shoppers

(KOVR/CNN/WFLA) – An unlikely character brightened Christmas Eve for shoppers in Stockton, California.

A man dressed like the Grinch was running around the center court at the Weberstown Mall and started showering last-minute shoppers with hundreds of $1 bills.

“It was a lot of money,” said Carlos Barajas. “Imagine money being thrown around your area, everybody was going crazy picking it up.”

“It looked like it was raining,” said one kid.

Word spread quickly about the mystery grinch and a video of the act went viral.

The man behind the mask later revealed himself to KOVR.

“It’s me, Terry. I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends and we just wanted to bring smiles to y’alls’ faces,” he said. “I hope it inspires others to do the same. Give back.”

Terry said he raised the $2,500 through donations from the community, and that it’s the second year that he and his friends have done this.

