MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WFLA) – Large crowds flocked to the Big Apple on Memorial Day to witness a beautiful solar event.

On Monday, hundreds of people took to the streets of Manhattan to see the spectacular “Manhattanhenge Effect.”

According to the American Museum of Natural History, the effect only occurs twice a year – towards the end of May and around the middle of July. During this time, the “sun appears between the grid of the city as it’s low in the sky and setting.”

As the sun sets between the city’s buildings, the glow creates a picture-perfect moment that many wait all year long to capture.