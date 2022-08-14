GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (WFLA) — Authorities in Arizona used a helicopter to rescue a 75-year-old man from his overturned, flooded car on Friday.

According to a post on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook page, a bystander called to report a Jeep turned on its side and being swept away by the rising floodwaters. Police spotted him sitting on top of the vehicle, on the driver’s side door.

Rescuers used a “one skip maneuver” to lift the man to safety at their command post. The sheriff’s office said his family then took him home.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputies reminded the community to watch out for flash flooding and to “turn around, don’t drown”.