WATCH: Giant pandas roll, play in snow

(NBC)—Cold, wet weather is blanketing parts of the country, and while that may have some people wishing for summer, a pair of pandas are making the most of it.

Video from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian playing in the snow. The giant pandas appeared to be enjoying themselves with a few rolls and slides down the hillside.

Experts say a panda’s thick, wooly coat helps keep them warm in the cold.

If you can’t get enough of the bears’ adorable antics, the National Zoo has a live panda cam in their exhibit.