WATCH: Gator fight stuns hikers at Circle B Bar Reserve

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A wrestling match involving two gators stunned visitors at the Circle B Bar Reserve this week.

Hank Bagwell was taking a hike on Monday when the two reptiles stopped him in his tracks.

Video captured by Bagwell shows the two reptiles splashing around in the swampy water.

“Oh my god, look at that,” Bagwell said in the video. “They’re huge!”

They eventually stopped fighting and left the canal.

Circle B is a prime spot for gator watching. On any given day, visitors can spot gators along “Alligator Alley,” and they’re almost guaranteed to see them near Lake Hancock.

