Video: Waynesboro GA Police Department via Storyful

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Security video shows the shocking moment a McDonald’s customer threw a “temper tantrum” at a drive-thru window in Georgia.

The Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video of the incident , which occurred at an area McDonald’s, on Friday, Sept. 2.

They asked anyone with “any information on who the person wearing the white hat and leaning through the window” so that they could “serve him a criminal charge.”

In the video, the man is seen reaching through the drive-thru window and grabbing and hurling various items.

“This guy took ‘have it your way’ too far after he decided his order wasn’t to his liking (it didn’t have anything to do with ice cream machines, I swear) and threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru,” police said in the post.