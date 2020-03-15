WATCH: Food truck catches fire, explodes in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC) — A food truck caught fire and exploded in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday.
Cell phone video shows the fire and explosion in the city’s South End. Officials said the food truck was a converted passenger van.
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say this was an isolated incident and the only other damages besides the van were power lines directly above the fire.
