WATCH: Exhausted 190-pound dog rescued after lying down, refusing to move on hike

(CNN) – A 190-pound dog had to be rescued from a trail in Utah after it got exhausted during a hike with its owner.

The mastiff, named Floyd, laid down and refused to move about two miles up the Grandeur Peak Trail in Salt Lake City.

Several hikers called 911 to report the dog and his owner needed help.

A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team responded and carried Floyd back down the trail on a stretcher. The rescue took about four hours.

“Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted,” the rescue team said on Facebook.

Floyd is now resting at home and getting a lot of love and care.

LATEST STORIES: