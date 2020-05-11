WATCH: Excited dolphin jumps 12 times in a row near St. Pete

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A lone dolphin put on a show for boaters off the coast of St. Petersburg this weekend.

See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthy caught all the excitement in a video that he shared with News Channel 8 on Monday.

“In decades of watching the marine life, I’ve never seen a dolphin jump more than six times in a row, until this weekend,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he watched the dolphin jump at least 13 times, but was only able to catch nine of the jumps on video. “I just couldn’t get the camera rolling quick enough to capture the first few jumps,” he said.

Watch the dolphin in all of its glory in the video player above.

