WATCH: Drone drops drugs, cell phone into jail

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio. (CNN) – Ohio authorities released a stunning video that shows what officials say is contraband being dropped to jail inmates by a drone.

It happened in July at the Cuyahoga County Jail’s Euclid annex.

Surveillance video shows inmates in an outdoor recreational area. One of them looks up at something off camera, then dashes forward, trying to catch an object falling from above.

Once the object hits the ground, the inmate picks it up, hides it in his shirt and walks off.

Authorities say the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.

