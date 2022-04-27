NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dashcam video from a Connecticut highway shows a speeding car clocked at 120 mph crash into a pizza truck, causing it to roll over.

The video shows the speeding car driving across several lanes before striking a Big Green Truck Pizza Company truck, causing it to tip on its side on I-91 on Saturday afternoon.

State police said the truck driver and its passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Lianne Page, the owner of Big Green Truck Pizza, told WTNH that the truck is out of commission, which will impact events Thursdays through Sundays during the summer.

“My guys got very, very lucky,” Page said.

She said the speeding vehicle was clocked at 120 miles per hour — too fast for police to chase down.

“One of the state troopers told me you can’t pursue, so they saw the car speeding, clocked at 120, and they couldn’t pursue after a mile and had to pull over,” Page said.

After the crash, the driver ran away. State police said the driver was described as a Hispanic man wearing a gold Kobe Bryant jersey.

On Tuesday, state police released a picture of the suspect accused of causing the crash:

(CSP photo)

“It’s upsetting to us,” Page said. “The one who hit the boys ran off on foot. The car was unregistered, clearly uninsured.”

Page and her team assessed the damage to the truck Monday. She said it’s salvageable, but it’s likely to be out of commission for at least a year.

Weddings will have priority in having Big Green Truck Pizza, and local events will also have a higher priority. She said she’s already heard from five companies willing to donate their time, vehicles, and resources for their upcoming catering events.

“In order to get an oven, it’ll take 12 to 16 weeks, so we will rely on our friends from other pizza companies to help us out,” Page said.

If you have an event booked with Big Green Truck Pizza and are able to reschedule or no longer wish to keep your reservation, they’re asking that you email pizza.bgt@gmail.com. If they can no longer accommodate an event, your deposit will be returned in full.

If you would like to help Big Green Truck Pizza, visit the GoFundMe page here.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact Trooper Robert Bentil #1418 at robert.bentil@ct.gov.