Video shows 2 women narrowly escape building collapse

(CNN) – Talk about lucky timing.

Two women barely made it into the street before half of a building came crashing down right behind them, near a fire truck.

Firefighters arrived at the scene moments later.

It happened Wednesday in northwest Washington, D.C.

WJLA reports the building was being renovated, but investigators have not said what caused it to collapse.

No one was trapped in the rubble and no other buildings were damaged, but one person was hit by falling debris.

There is no word on their injuries.

