Video: Polk Co. man goes through great lengths to steal Pepsi bottle, PCSO says

Top Videos
Posted: / Updated:

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was caught on surveillance footage going through quite a bit of effort to steal a bottle of Pepsi from a Citgo gas station in Mulberry Thursday.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the video shows Gabriel (last name not mentioned), 49, walking into the convenience store at 4075 Hwy 60 and trying to leave with a bottle of Pepsi.

When the store cashier realized what Gabriel was doing, they quickly pushed the lock button on the front door, preventing Gabriel from a quick escape.

After several failed attempts to bust the door open with his body, the video shows the man picking up a fire extinguisher and slamming it against the glass.

To prevent further damage to the store, the cashier unlocked the door and Gabriel walked away.

A deputy arrested him two blocks away from the store, sipping the Pepsi, the sheriff’s office said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss