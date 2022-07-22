TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) showed solidarity with Trump supporters moments before fleeing the Capitol as they stormed the building on Jan. 6., the House committee investigating the riot said.

At Thursday’s hearing, the committee tried giving a “minute by minute” account of Trump’s actions that day, or lack thereof.

“Rather than uphold his duty to the Constitution, President Trump allowed the mob to achieve the delay that he hoped would keep him in power,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, (D-Virginia) who helped lead the hearing.

The hearing also touched on the actions of Hawley and Trump’s other allies during the riot.

The committee showed a never-before-seen image of Hawley in front of the Capitol before the mob stormed the building.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” Luria said.

A Capitol police officer told the committee his gesture ” riled up the crowd,” Luria said.

“And it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers,” Luria added.

“Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol. See for yourself,” she said before playing surveillance video that showed him running away from the mob before the joint session started.

The clip drew laughs from lawmakers and witnesses.