VIDEO: Nurse shark bites man in Florida Keys, won’t let go

KEY LARGO, Fla. (NBC News) —A Florida man ended up with 16 stitches after being bitten by a nurse shark in Key Largo.

Andres Garcia was working on a dock in the water when the shark clamped down on his foot and wouldn’t let go.

Garcia eventually had to get out of the water, with the shark still attached to his foot and remove it with a hammer.

The shark held on for at least 15 minutes. Garcia received 16 stitches.

