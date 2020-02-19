VIDEO: Married off-duty cops stop armed robbery during date night

Top Videos

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Who knew a date night could end up like this.

Chase and Nicole McKeown both work in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and have been married for six months.

The couple was off the clock on Saturday when they went to dinner at Raising Caine’s, a restaurant in Louisville.

“It’s actually, right after we got married, that’s where we had dinner. The same location,” Nicole said.

But dinner took a strange turn when a masked man entered the restaurant and walked up to the counter.

The man, later identified as Justin Carter, flashed a gun and demanded cash.

“I could only see his face and the employee. And then I saw her hands go up like this, and I was like, is he doing what I think he’s doing? And he’s like yeah,” Nicole recalled.

In an instant, the couple drew their weapons, demanded Carter drop his gun and chased him out of the restaurant.

“There was literally no question. We just looked at each other, is this what’s going on? Let’s go,” Chase recalled.

Detectives said Carter tossed his weapon inside the door. The couple continued to chase Carter for a few blocks and held him at gunpoint until Louisville police could arrive.

Carter is now behind bars and charged with robbery.

“We’re trained for those kind of situations. When it comes to people’s lives in danger, I feel like any officer here would’ve done the exact same thing,” said Nicole.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries"

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach"

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"
More Local News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss