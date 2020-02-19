VIDEO: Married off-duty cops stop armed robbery during date night

(CNN) – Who knew a date night could end up like this.

Chase and Nicole McKeown both work in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and have been married for six months.

The couple was off the clock on Saturday when they went to dinner at Raising Caine’s, a restaurant in Louisville.

“It’s actually, right after we got married, that’s where we had dinner. The same location,” Nicole said.

But dinner took a strange turn when a masked man entered the restaurant and walked up to the counter.

The man, later identified as Justin Carter, flashed a gun and demanded cash.

“I could only see his face and the employee. And then I saw her hands go up like this, and I was like, is he doing what I think he’s doing? And he’s like yeah,” Nicole recalled.

In an instant, the couple drew their weapons, demanded Carter drop his gun and chased him out of the restaurant.

“There was literally no question. We just looked at each other, is this what’s going on? Let’s go,” Chase recalled.

Detectives said Carter tossed his weapon inside the door. The couple continued to chase Carter for a few blocks and held him at gunpoint until Louisville police could arrive.

Carter is now behind bars and charged with robbery.

“We’re trained for those kind of situations. When it comes to people’s lives in danger, I feel like any officer here would’ve done the exact same thing,” said Nicole.