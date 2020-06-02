Breaking News
VIDEO: Looters run down officer in New York City

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – New York City police are asking for the public’s help in finding looters who ran down one of their officers early Monday morning.

The suspects allegedly burglarized a cell phone store near Washington Square Park.

Officers tried to block the suspects as they fled the store. As they made their getaway, one of their vehicles struck a police officer as he was getting out of his van.

The injured officer is at Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The car that hit the offficer was a late model Ford Explorer with temporary Wisconsin plates.

Police are also searching for a second vehicle, a late model Honda Accord with New Jersey plates.

