VIDEO: Looters run down officer in New York City

NEW YORK (CNN) – New York City police are asking for the public’s help in finding looters who ran down one of their officers early Monday morning.
The suspects allegedly burglarized a cell phone store near Washington Square Park.
Officers tried to block the suspects as they fled the store. As they made their getaway, one of their vehicles struck a police officer as he was getting out of his van.
The injured officer is at Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The car that hit the offficer was a late model Ford Explorer with temporary Wisconsin plates.
Police are also searching for a second vehicle, a late model Honda Accord with New Jersey plates.
