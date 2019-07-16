VIDEO: Florida deputy injured when wave from Tropical Storm Barry shatters boat window

(NBC) – A newly-released body camera video shows a deputy trying to reach a distressed boater in rough conditions near the Florida panhandle.

Deputy Robert Wagner was at the helm when a huge wave went over the bow and shattered the windshield.

According to the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department, the broken glass hit Wagner in the face and body, causing minor injuries.

He was treated at a hospital and is doing ok.

The Coast Guard was able to reach the boater who needed help and got that person to safety.

LATEST STORIES: