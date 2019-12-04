Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

VIDEO: Driver flies into Citrus dealership after medical episode

Top Videos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A vehicle sailed over multiple cars at a Citrus County car dealership on Tuesday after the driver suffered a medical event, and the entire ordeal was captured on video.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The driver became dizzy and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to fly almost 140 feet into the air before landing in the Crystal Ford parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said the car struck three vehicles in the process.

The driver is receiving treatment and no one else was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss