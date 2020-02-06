VIDEO: CPR saves lizard after near-drowning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A video shows the incredible moment a lizard was revived after a near-drowning in Australia.

The Gordon Fire Station in New South Wales, which posted the video on Facebook, said the reptile, dubbed “Lucky”, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

“On Saturday, one our off-duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred,” the fire station wrote. “Upon arriving at the scene, a youngster was laying unconscious and not breathing after being found unresponsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.”

The video shows the firefighter, Phil Dunne, gently compressing Lucky’s chest with just one finger.

Things weren’t looking good for Lucky until about ten minutes later when Dunne heard a “gasping breath.”

Dunne continued to perform CPR, then the lizard started breathing on his own. He rolled back onto his stomach and was “back to chasing insects,” the station said.

“It also serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer. Another great save by the Gordon crew,” the post continued.

