Live Now
Florida State Fair kicks off with ‘Flip the Switch’ ceremony

VIDEO: CPR saves lizard after near-drowning

Top Videos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A video shows the incredible moment a lizard was revived after a near-drowning in Australia.

The Gordon Fire Station in New South Wales, which posted the video on Facebook, said the reptile, dubbed “Lucky”, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

“On Saturday, one our off-duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred,” the fire station wrote. “Upon arriving at the scene, a youngster was laying unconscious and not breathing after being found unresponsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.”

The video shows the firefighter, Phil Dunne, gently compressing Lucky’s chest with just one finger.

Things weren’t looking good for Lucky until about ten minutes later when Dunne heard a “gasping breath.”

Dunne continued to perform CPR, then the lizard started breathing on his own. He rolled back onto his stomach and was “back to chasing insects,” the station said.

“It also serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer. Another great save by the Gordon crew,” the post continued.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss