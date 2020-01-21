Burglar caught on camera robbing home for 12 hours, homeowner says

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (WFLA) — Home security cameras recorded a burglary that lasted 12 hours in Oklahoma.

Homeowner Barbara Love said it wasn’t just her stolen jewelry, but also a television, laptop, furniture, and even things as small as towels that were all taken during the alleged thief’s 12 hour raid inside her home.

“I was just sick over the jewelry, because that’s what my husband got made and he’s passed away,” Love said.

Love was away at her grandson’s house while her home underwent construction. This is when she said the woman was caught on camera coming and going.

“I’m still missing things because with it all tore up and you know and everything stuck from room to room, we’re just discovering things,” Love said.

Love said she got a lucky break when she stopped by a local pawn shop to give them a description of the alleged thief. The shop workers said they had seen the woman earlier trying to pawn Love’s jewelry.

“She said, ‘is this your ring?’ And stuck out her finger and I said, ‘yes,’ and then she stuck out her other finger and said, ‘is this your ring?’ and I said ‘yes,’ and she said, ‘talk very quietly, we’ll take care of it.'”

Police have not captured the suspect yet, but say they have plenty of video evidence.

LATEST STORIES: