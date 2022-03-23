TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Carolina family’s doorbell camera captured the moments a bounce house went airborne in a strong gust a wind.

Jesse and Jennifer Beane opened up about the scary incident in an interview with WSOC-TV.

The couple said they were celebrating their 2-year-old’s birthday, and had just finished eating cake and were planning on getting into the bounce house, when a strong gust of wind came through and caused a strap on the bouncy house to break.

The video shows the bounce house being blown around the yard and hurtling toward the couple’s 5-year-old child, narrowly missing him.

“It was like nerves times 10, because I did not realize my five-year-old was as close to it as he was,” Jennifer Beane said.

No one was in the bouncy house when it blew away, but the Beane’s said someone was grazed in the head and back, but they are okay.

The family said four stakes were used to hold the bouncy house in place, and they were warned by those who set it up to not use it if winds were above 10 mph.

“Praise the lord everyone was safe,” Beane wrote in a post on Facebook. “We just wanted to share what happened. We are all still shaken up about it.”