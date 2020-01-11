Video: Alaska man rescued after writing SOS on snow, waving down helicopter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man whose remote cabin burned down in mid-December was rescued Friday by Alaska State Troopers.

Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up in good health at his remote homestead 20 miles (32 kilometers) outside of Skwentna, troopers said.

Skwentna, with a population of 35, is 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage. The temperature at 2:30 p.m. Friday was 2 degrees (-16.7 Celsius).

Steele’s family members had not heard from Steele for several weeks and requested that troopers check on his welfare.

The trooper helicopter crew at about 11 a.m. reached the homestead and saw Steele waving his arms near a makeshift shelter. He had stamped an SOS signal in snow.

The trooper helicopter transported Steele to Anchorage.

The mid-December fire had left him with no way to communicate, Steele told troopers.

