WATCH LIVE: Rocket set for early morning launch from Cape Canaveral

(Photo: Screengrab via ULA)

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A United Launch Alliance rocket is scheduled to launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Thursday morning.

The two-hour launch window for the Atlas V rocket opens at 5:44 a.m.

The rocket will be carrying a Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High-Frequency communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

You can watch the launch live on WFLA.com once the launch window opens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

