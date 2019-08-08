WATCH LIVE: Rocket set for early morning launch from Cape Canaveral

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A United Launch Alliance rocket is scheduled to launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Thursday morning.
The two-hour launch window for the Atlas V rocket opens at 5:44 a.m.
The rocket will be carrying a Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High-Frequency communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force.
You can watch the launch live on WFLA.com once the launch window opens.
