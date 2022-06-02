TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of teenagers playing on the railroad tracks narrowly escaped injury when a train came barreling toward them in Toronto, Canada last month.

Metrolinx said the teens were trespassing on a railbridge and had tried to outrun the Milton Line GO Train as it crossed over the overpass on Friday, May 20.

The train came close to hitting one of the boys, missing him by only a foot, Metrolinx said. No injuries were reported.

“Incidents like this are too often tragic and life-altering – not only for loved ones but for the crew and first responders involved,” Metrolinx said. “The train crew slammed on their emergency brakes and blasted their horn.”