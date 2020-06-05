Traveling pianist plays for protesters at George Floyd’s memorial, helps them heal

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) —A traveling pianist has brought music to those protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I am from Germany and everybody’s telling me how awful the pictures are. The media is RSO. I just want to do something. Music is the perfect medium to restore peace. I think,” said Davide Mortello.

Martello drove 12 hours from Oklahoma City to honor Floyd, who died after being held down by a former Minneapolis police officer who had a knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Martello set up his piano outside of the makeshift memorial where Floyd died, started playing and quickly gained an audience, some of which jumped in to share their own tunes.

“It brings a whole different vibe to every day,” one demonstrator said. “Yeah, we’re in the middle of a protest, in the middle of a riot, but you know, music can change people.”

