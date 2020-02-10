Texas toddler reacts to first snow with ‘Let It Go’

TEXAS (CNN) – A Texas toddler experienced her first snow when a town in western Texas received over eight inches last week.

The child’s mother, Kristi, posted the video to Facebook Feb. 5. The caption read, “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

All decked out in her Frozen outfit, Madelyn belts out an impassioned rendition “Let It Go.”

As of Monday, the video received over 46 millions views.

Madelyn’s mother said it she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw “Frozen 2.”

