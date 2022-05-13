TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tesla driver miraculously escaped with only minor injuries after his vehicle flew through the wall of a convention center in Columbus, Ohio earlier this month, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

A video shows the Model 3 smash through the glass wall of the Greater Columbus Convention Center sometime during the lunchtime hours on May 4.

Authorities said it ran a red light at about 70 mph, then jumped a curb. It went down the steps and into the wall before hitting a steel support column. Had it not hit the pole, it may have traveled further into the facility, where several events were taking place, including a girls junior volleyball championship, the Dispatch reported.

According to the convention center, the crash caused an estimated $250,000.

The driver, Frantz Jules said his brakes failed while he was traveling on Route 315, and he was unable to stop the vehicle as it headed downtown.

The 63-year-old was arrested and charged with failure to control.