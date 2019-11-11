STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Not as cool tonight, beautiful for Veterans Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a nice finish to the weekend today, we’ve got another beautiful day in the forecast for Veterans Day Monday.

Look for mostly clear skies through the overnight hours. Low temperatures won’t be quite as cool falling into the low 60s by morning – with some 50s again across northern/inland areas. High temperatures will climb back above average with lots of sunshine throughout Veterans Day afternoon reaching the lower 80s.

Our next cold front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a few showers. Another batch of cooler and drier air will follow for midweek. Deeper atmospheric moisture will return late in the week with better shower chances.