MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist offered an apology to a Florida corporal after he hit him with his bike while fleeing a traffic stop in Ocala last week.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said while Corporal Calvin Batts was out on patrol Friday, he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 32-year-old motorcyclist Matthew Price after he noticed Price was driving without a license plate attached to his vehicle.

As soon as Batts flashed his light to initiate a traffic stop, Price began driving between the lines of cars stopped at the light to elude the officer. In an attempt to prevent Price from fleeing, the corporal drove over a median and positioned his patrol vehicle in front of the motorcycle’s path.

A combination of bodycam and dashcam footage released by the sheriff’s office showed that as Batts exited his vehicle, Price accelerated around the patrol vehicle, striking Batts. Video shows Batts restraining Price on the ground and eventually placing him in handcuffs.

“Sorry about that, man. I didn’t have my plate on and I freaked out,” Price told Batts.

According to the sheriff’s office, Price was arrested for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Marion County Jail following the traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers not to flee from law enforcement, saying that “it makes a bad situation much, much worse.”

The office added that instead of a $116 fine, Price will now be facing felony charges that could result in prison time, a $5,000 fine, and a mandatory adjudication of guilt, which will make him a convicted felon.