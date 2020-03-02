Small family dog survives being shot in home invasion

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CNN) — A family pet may have saved a young girl’s life when the dog went after a pair of robbers who broke into their home and threatened to shoot the girl.

Two-year-old Starla has the bullet wounds to prove her new guard dog status.

“She got shot in her front leg and back leg,” Starla’s owner Dion Ewing said.

Ewing said it all went down Tuesday just before 3 p.m., when Ewing’s niece was home alone with Starla.

Ewing has a front door camera on her home.

“My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching,” she said.

Ewing’s young niece watched as two men began forcing their way in.

“The other partner turned around and started kicking it from the back and he kicked it about two times and then the back came open. The door came over,” Ewing said.

Once inside, the men reportedly fired two shots at Starla, which is when Ewing’s niece made her escape through the garage.

Even after being shot, Ewing said Starla chased the gunmen throughout the house.

The two men eventually jumped in their car and sped away.

